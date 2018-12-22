Bellefontaine grown

SHOWALTER



Social media often gets a deserved bad rap, but, on occasion, Facebook, Instagram and the like have prevailed positively and reunited family and friends and provided information that is worth something and is valuable. It is especially moving at Christmastime

Just such a case prompted Bellefontaine Mayor Ben Stahler to share some thoughts about it with the Examiner in a letter to the editor.

“From time to time, the youth in this (or any) community can give the sense that they can’t wait until they are old enough to move away from home in search of their dreams,” the mayor wrote, noting he recently had “tripped over” a message written by former Bellefontaine resident Zach Showalter, a fifth-grade math teacher in Pasadena, Texas, who lives in Houston.

Showalter had made a post about a road trip he had taken out west with his dad, Phil Showalter of Bellefontaine, accompanied with a photo taken in Bellefontaine upon their return.

“You can go everywhere and anywhere, but we all have one hometown,” the younger Showalter wrote. “Mine is forever, Bellefontaine. The best people I know in my life live there. The most fair, equal minded people I have ever met live there. I got my values there. I formed my beliefs there. I built my character there. I am who I am because of Bellefontaine. Cherish where you come from, don’t deny yourself that peace,” he concluded.

Traffic moves Friday on Main Street in downtonwn Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MIRIAM BAIER)

Stahler said it was a “warm and reassuring reminder of how much it means to grow up in a loving community. To me, this message serves as a meaningful reminder that we can make a difference each and every day in the lives of our youth. It’s unfortunate, but it may take awhile for some to realize the impact of growing up in a safe and loving community,” the mayor concluded, adding “I would be remiss if I didn’t also offer a proud ‘job well done’ to Phil and Laurie Showalter.”