Right notes

Huntsville native marks 77 years playing piano for home church

MARION PALMER

For Marion Palmer, music is an exercise of faith.

And the fruits of an 80-year pursuit of playing music on the organ and piano continue to be shared with congregations to this day.

Dec. 9, Mrs. Palmer played piano during morning worship services at Huntsville Presbyterian Church, including a rendition of the Little Drummer Boy featuring a percussion accompaniment from Sunday School youths. The service marked the 77th year she has played piano or organ at the church.

She began playing the piano at the age of 11, taking lessons at a cost of 50 cents per lesson, she said. By the time she was 15, Mrs. Palmer was playing the piano during weekly church services.

Read complete story in Saturday's Examiner.

