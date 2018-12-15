Caroling all the way

Riverside Schools Impact Team members, including at the left, Alonzo Stotler and Maddie Bowman, sing carols Friday at Lee’s Shoes, 109 N. Main St., during their travels in downtown Bellefontaine, with other stops at businesses in the Main Street Marketplace to sing traditional Christmas tunes, from Silent Night to O Christmas Tree and Jingle Bells. Also throughout the day, they visited residents at Heartland of Bellefontaine and Logan Acres Senior Community to spread holiday cheer. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)