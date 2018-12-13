BCS orchestra members receive inspiration from singer-songwriter

Bellefontaine Intermediate School fourth-grade orchestra students listen to professional singer-songwriter and former Bellefontaine resident Marianne Kesler, right, as she shares tips about her music career Wednesday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Bellefontaine City Schools orchestra members Wednesday had many questions for a professional singer-songwriter who visited their classrooms, and she may have planted some “song seeds” of inspiration in the musicians from the intermediate school, middle school and high school.

Former Bellefontaine resident Marianne Kesler, who has traveled the country and also to the Netherlands and Australia performing her acoustic-driven pop, folk and rock music, encouraged the pupils to keep track of their song writing ideas whenever the thoughts might pop into their heads.

During her presentation at Bellefontaine Intermediate School, a number of the fourth-grade orchestra pupils said they already had done some songwriting in their spare time. Kesler provided tips for how to continue in this pursuit.

“Keep all of your notes — I call these song seeds” said the Dayton resident, whose husband, John, is a former Bellefontaine Middle School math teacher and retired as a guidance counselor. Their son, Jordan Kesler, is now a BMS teacher as well.

“Write down your ideas, whether it’s a memo in your phone or on a notepad. I often get some of my best ideas right before I go to sleep at night, and if I don’t write them down, I forget them in the morning.

“When I sit down to do some songwriting, I pull up these song seeds, which sometimes might include a word bank, so I have some good material to work with.”

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!