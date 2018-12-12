NEX expanding yet again

NEX Transport Inc. has been awarded a 1.318 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for a $1.4 million expansion project in Bellefontaine.

A seven-year, 1.318 percent tax credit will help NEX expand its facilities along Sandusky Avenue as part of a project expected to create 200 new jobs beginning next summer. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

The project will create 200 new jobs and add $7.3 million to NEX’s payroll. NEX has facilities in Bellefontaine, East Liberty and Delaware with a combined existing payroll of $22.7 million, according to the Ohio Tax Credit Authority which awarded the credit.

NEX has two warehouses at Thomas & Marker Construction Co. Inc.’s industrial park at 1348 W. Sandusky Ave. Each is about 72,000 square feet.

This latest project will start in the summer of 2019 and NEX will continue its build/lease relationship with Thomas & Marker.

Bellefontaine Service-Safety Director David Henry said the city has meetings with NEX and Thomas & Marker about making improvements to the intersection at Sandusky and Columbus avenues.

Plans remain under development, but the city stands ready to help improve traffic flow in and out of the complex, he said.

