Historic district would open door to funding options

Downtown property owners may be able in a year or so to weigh the advantages of a national historic building restoration program to help cover the costs of major restoration projects.

Members of the Bellefontaine City Council approved on first and final reading an ordinance to contract with Argyle Properties in Newark to assist in establishing a registered historic district covering the city’s existing downtown business district.

“We looked at this from every angle to see what our risk would be,” said Mayor Ben Stahler. “There is zero risk to us.

“We can set up the district, but it will be up to the individual (property owners) to take the initiative and apply for the tax credits.

“If they take a look at the requirements and decide they want nothing to do with it, then it will have no effect on their project.”

