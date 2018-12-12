Career center financial transactions now publicly available online

Financial transactions for the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center may now be reviewed in real time following the district’s enrollment in the Ohio Check Book program, an initiative of the Ohio Treasurer of State’s Office.

The online platform, available at Ohiocheckbook.com allows citizens to track expenditures for a range of public entities from statewide offices to participating local municipalities and public school districts.

Over 18,000 individual transactions and more than $16 million between 2017 and 2018 are logged among Ohio Hi-Point’s online checkbook, according to information provided by the state treasurer’s office.

“Ohio Hi-Point JVSD has a long history of financial effectiveness, and we understand the value and importance of making informed financial decisions,” said Eric Adelsberger, Ohio Hi-Point treasurer.

“We’re pleased to partner with the Treasurer of State by participat- ing in the Ohio Checkbook program. We look forward to adding this to our financial toolbox and welcome the opportunity to integrate this new analytical capability into our existing financial reporting, budget- ing and forecasting processes.”

