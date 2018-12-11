‘Joyful Christmas’ celebrated Saturday

‘Riverdance’ alumni Ivers’ concert is last of Holland’s 2018 season

Grammy winning artist Eileen Ivers is set to perform Joyful Christmas with her five-piece band during a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Holland Theatre. (PHOTO | EILEENIVERS.COM)

While the holiday season so often fills up with the rush and busyness of shopping excursions and numerous activities on the calendar, Irish fiddler and Grammy winner Eileen Ivers invites area residents to her concert Saturday evening at the Holland Theatre, where she envisions an atmosphere akin to sitting by a cozy, roaring hearth alongside the company of close friends and providing a moment to pause and share in the true meaning of Christmas.

Joyful Christmas is presented during the 7:30 p.m. show at the Holland Theatre, featuring Ivers and her five-piece band. It is the last concert of the 2018 season as the theater prepares to go dark for the first part of 2019 for a $1.29 million restoration and renovation project made possible through funding from a $430,000 Jeffris Family Foundation Grant and $860,000 in double matching funds raised by local supporters, as previously reported in the Examiner.

Ivers, who toured as an original musical star of Riverdance from 1995 to 1999 and also has performed with the London Symphony Orchestra and Boston Pops and guest starred with more than 40 orchestras, said she is looking forward to the local presentation of her program at the historic theater, which was built in 1931.

“I’m excited to see the Holland Theatre in person; it is beautiful from the pictures,” she said during a phone interview Monday from her home in Rockland County, N.Y. “It is wonderful that you have a community that is so supportive of the arts.”

