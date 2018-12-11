Historical society plans to turn old police department into town museum by 2020

A locally-focused history center will open in 2020 on the site of the former village police department, according to plans outlined Monday in an annual meeting of the West Liberty Historical Society.

The West Liberty Historical Society plans to transform the former police department at 112 E. Columbus Ave., West Liberty, into a town hall museum by 2020. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

With donations from an out-of-town benefactor with ties not only to the village, but to the “Bailey House” itself, the historical society wants to transform the structure into a showcase of West Liberty’s transformation from the 1830s through today.

Herb McClain, of Quaker City, Ohio, whose great-great-grandfather George Bailey constructed the dwelling located at 112 E. Columbus St. in the 1850s, has committed upward of $80,000 to fix up the previously dilapidated structure and prepare it for use as the West Liberty History Center.

About $30,000 has already been spent to shore up the foundation, redirect water away from the basement and grade the property.

The plan is to, “focus on the Bailey House architecture as a focal point to understand the community,” according to reports handed out Monday.

“Exhibits in different rooms would reveal settlement patterns, community expansion and change throughout the 19th century,” as well as how the village changed and reflected on its history throughout the 20th century.

For each era, the historical society plans to “examine architectural style,” as well as “building materials, the status of domestic and transportation technology,” and “cultural life patterns.”

