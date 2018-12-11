Surprise Santa visit

Jolly old St. Nick made a surprise appearance Monday at First Christian Church, 215 E. Sandusky Ave., Bellefontaine, during the annual Christmas program put on by the Kid’s Corner Preschool classes. Santa appeared about midway through the concert, which consisted of traditional Christmas carols, and stayed after to visit with children and for refreshments in the fellowship hall. Faith-based preschool programming is available in two- or three-day a week sessions at the church. (EXAMINER PHOTO | KATE SMITH)