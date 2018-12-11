Benjamin Logan FFA concludes Christmas collection

Benjamin Logan FFA, in conjunction with Benjamin Logan High School students and staff, worked to collect more than 60 presents to be donated to two Logan County families.

(PHOTO | BENJAMIN LOGAN SCHOOLS)

Children will be receiving requested gifts, such as toys, but also practical gifts, such as hats, gloves, coats, scarves, and shoes.

Benjamin Logan FFA has used this project to help students continue the school pillars character-building initiative and focus on being “contributors” to their school and community.

In other FFA news, the chapter recently hosted several state FFA officers. The day began at Benjamin Logan Middle School with various activities, including FFA Family Feud.

During lunchtime, the state officers visited the high school to assist with a chapter-wide Hunger Banquet, a simulation that involved students receiving a color card that coordinated with a social class: upper class, middle class and poverty.

Students were asked to sit in the social class they received for their lunch period.

Several FFA members had experienced a similar activity during their summer camp, and they decided to offer this experience back to the home chapter for all of the Benjamin Logan FFA members to experience.

The state officers also visited the elementary school to help with a service project of reading to the elementary students.

High school juniors from an academic assist classroom collected money and purchased books for elementary students at the conclusion of a six-week reading program.