Friends serving hundreds of friends

Annual holiday event provides hot meals, Christmas gifts for Indian Lake community

Vicki Wolf prepares to serve a tray of hot food Saturday during the Friends Serving Friends Christmas meal at St. Mary of the Woods Church in Russells Point. The annual event featured a free, hot meal, live music visit from Santa Claus and gift giveaway. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

It was the true meaning of Christmas personified Saturday as an annual holiday giving tradition was renewed by one longstanding Indian Lake-area service organization.

More than 500 people filtered through the parish hall at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church for a Christmas lunch and celebration hosted by Friends Serving Friends.

The event featured a hot meal, live music from the band Take 5, a visit from Santa Claus along with free gifts, and represents the largest single outreach event of the year for Friends Serving Friends.

“It was a wonderful day, one of my favorite days of the year,” said Judi Perkey, who volunteers as the head of Friends Serving Friends. “It’s very rewarding to see all the work that goes in to organizing the meal come together and make for such a big event for the Indian Lake community.”

