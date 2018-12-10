More money, new agencies highlight 2019 allocations

The United Way’s support for Logan County’s human service needs will rise above $828,000 in 2019, an 11 percent increase over this year, after the non-profit’s Board of Trustees approved funding recommendations at its last meeting of the year.

Volunteers distribute food at a recent Second Harvest Food Bank Mobile Pantry distribution in Russells Point. The Food Bank is United Way’s top-funded agency in 2019, receiving a total of $90,000 in support. (PHOTO | UNITED WAY OF LOGAN COUNTY)

Forty-five programs through 30 funded agencies will be the beneficiaries of $631,873 in the first wave of United Way dollars. An additional $60,939 is being earmarked for the Community Impact Fund and $25,000 for Youth Allocations for use throughout 2019.

In addition to agency funding, $111,000 has been earmarked for four internal United Way projects, including a new “LIVE UNITED @ Work Financial Wellness Program” that will be rolled out in January at participating workplaces, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library early childhood literacy program, the Community Care Day corporate volunteer work day in May, and the Stuff the Bus school supply drive in August.

The announcement caps a two-month process in which United Way volunteers reviewed funding requests and determined how to best spend donor dollars. Though United Way is closing in on achieving its $1 million fundraising goal ($981,458 raised to date), agency requests exceeded the amount available to spend by approximately $250,000.

“Despite the booming economy we have locally and the growth we’ve experienced as a United Way, this was a year in which we still had a record number of requests (59 to be exact),” said David Willoby, a United Way

Allocations Committee volunteer. “Despite low unemployment and rising wages, there are still growing needs in our community.”

“This year was difficult,” said Jackie Elson, a United Way Allocations Committee volunteer. “There was not enough money to give to each request. Each requester had a story. And with those stories was a love and passion of the services each agency was bringing to the community.

