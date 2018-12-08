Family Christmas tree farm offers traditional holiday experience

Rich nostalgia combines with a family-friendly atmosphere to create a traditional Christmastime experience on a sprawling tree farm outside the village of Quincy.

Josh Bell, left, and father Ron discuss their live Christmas tree operation Friday on their property at 11458 County Road 70, Quincy. Bell’s Christmas Trees has been in business since the mid 1980s and remains a family operation. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Now in its 34th year, Bell’s Christmas Trees affords visitors the opportunity to select their own live Christmas tree, and even cut the evergreen down for themselves to take home and decorate.

Bell’s is located at 11458 County Road 70, Quincy, and began around 1984 from a custom as old as Christmas itself — loving parents providing for their children.

“In the middle of the 1980s when prices for crops went so low, the Christmas tree business began as a way to keep the farm going,” Ron Bell said Friday, walking among the nine species of evergreens available for sale as Christmas trees on the farm.

Now, the farm land is rented out, but the tree operation remains in the family. And at a time when the number of live Christmas tree operations is dwindling locally and across the country, the Bell’s operation remains strong as it connects with, and brings together families.

A recent spate of national news stories have reported a growing shortage of live Christmas trees nationwide, blaming the 2008 recession and farmer’s reluctance to continue investing in a Christmas tree farm.

Josh Bell, who manages Bell’s Christmas Trees day-to-day acknowledged the challenge of operating the tree farm, and cited four area Christmas tree operations that have either already closed or will close at the end of this year.

“There are fewer farms out there like ours than there used to be,” he said. “Our goal isn’t to be content with the last 30-plus years, but to maintain something that will be in the family in another 30 years, and longer.”

A variety of Christmas tree types and sizes are made available at Bell’s Christmas Trees. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

An estimated 27 million live Christmas trees are purchased annually compared to 21 million artificial trees, according to estimates from The National Christmas Tree Association.

Of all live Christmas trees purchased, approximately 27 percent came from a choose and cut farm such as Bell’s Christmas Trees.

Whether it’s returning patrons passing the custom on to a second generation, or first-timers who have never experienced a live Christmas tree, staff makes it a point to greet each holiday visitor and make them feel at home, Josh said.

“It really is special to meet those families and see parents and they have come for a live Christmas tree for many years, and now they’re passing that down their kids,” he said. “It’s nice seeing the first timers coming in, too. We want them to keep coming back.”

Live Christmas trees are found in a variety of shapes and sizes, from tall to short and thin to wide.

“All these years observing buyers come and select a tree I have found it to be true: There really is a tree out there for everyone,” Josh said. “We’ve sold trees out of here that I thought would never get picked, but it just serves as a good reminder that the beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”

