Strategic plan approved

Board organizes for 2019, changes meeting dates

Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Saul Bauer reviewed the agency’s 2019 to 2021 strategic plan during the board’s rescheduled Thursday evening meeting, which also included the board organizational meeting for 2019.

Members elected Bonnie Versele as president, Valerie Robb as vice president and Frank Giannola as recording secretary.

Executive finance committee members are Versele, Robb and Scott Steiner. Ethics council committee members are Allen Huffman, Bridget Hawkins and Giannola.

The board also has changed their meeting dates to the first Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. from the third Thursday.

The ethics committee will meet prior to the board meeting at 5 p.m., and the executive finance committee will meet the Friday prior to the board meeting at noon.

The board does not meet in January, and the next regular meeting is 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the LCBDD board office conference room, 1851 W. State Route 47. In addition, the next executive finance committee meeting is at noon Feb. 1.

Regarding the strategic plan, the board president stated, “On behalf of the Board I commend the management team and employees of the board who have lived and breathed the vision and goals of the 2016-2018 strategic plan. The team worked effectively to make the plan a living breathing document that fulfilled its purpose over the past several years. Thank you.”

