President George H.W. Bush’s local connection shared

The recent passing of President George H.W. Bush and his funeral this week have brought to mind meetings with him by two men with local connections.

Joel A. Wilson of West Liberty, in sunglasses, is next in line to meet then Vice President George H.W. Bush in Honduras. (PHOTO | JOEL A. WILSON VIA BUSH PRESIDENTIAL)

ALSO IN SATURDAY'S EXAMINER: Mike Loudermilk, who performs annually at the Nashville Hitmakers at Indian Lake High School, is shown aboard Air Force One with President Bush. (PHOTO | FACEBOOK VIA LOUDERMILKS)

Joel A. Wilson of West Liberty, an employee of Honda Transmission since 1986, met then Vice President Bush when the Northeastern High School graduate was deployed to Honduras with the U.S. Army in the winter of 1985-86. Bush stopped at Soto Cano Air Base in Comayagua, Honduras, enroute to a meeting in Tegucigalpa, “likely regarding the ongoing Contra-Sandanista situation,” the sergeant recalled Friday.

“Bush got off Air Force One and made a brief address to the assembled troops, lined up on the tarmac. He only had time to go through one line of the many lines of troops, and, fortunately for me, I was in this line.” After Bush noticed Wilson’s aircrew wings on his jungle fatigues, he struck up a brief conversation with him about their military aviation roles as Bush was a decorated World War II Navy pilot.

Wilson related how years later he began a search to track down a photo of the meeting. He found one at Bush’s presidential library in College Station, Texas, which shows him in the sunglasses next in line to greet Bush.

“It’s one of my favorite pictures,” Wilson said.

