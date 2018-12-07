Removed trees were hazards to people, property

In 2017, it appeared the city would have to remove more than half dozen trees from Bellefontaine Cemetery.

Crews worked Nov. 30 in the Bellefontaine Cemetery to remove dead trees that were deemed dangerous. A replanting program is in place at the site. (PHOTO | FACEBOOK)

The worst prognosis was confirmed this spring when the trees did not produce healthy foliage, said Parks Superintendent Kris Myer.

“We were pretty sure they needed to come down but we waited to confirm they were dead or dying,” he said.

“We also didn’t have it in the budget to do it before now. Myer’s responsibilities include management of the cemetery operations.

He worked with the Shade Tree Commission to analyze the trees and find funding for the $9,000 project.

The commission paid the bill for JT Tree Service of Rushsylvania to use its specialized tree removal equipment. JT has a crane which can grab onto upper limbs and tree trunk sections and lower the cut sections to the ground.

Myer said that was important as the trees were located throughout the cemetery including areas with head stones and near the mausoleum.

“It’s a shame we had to take out trees a 100 years old or older, but we had to eliminate the hazard to persons and property,” Myer said.

