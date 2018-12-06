Windows of Hope silent auction returns

The Recovery Zone and Suicide Prevention Coalition of Logan and Champaign Counties host the second annual Logan County Windows of Hope from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at the Recovery Zone, 440 S. St. Paris St., Bellefontaine.

On display at the Knowlton Library, 220 N. Main St., Bellefontaine, is A Military Journey 3-D multi-window piece created by the Blank Canvas Studio, 613 Hamilton St., Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MIRIAM BAIER)

Decorated wood-framed windows created by local organizations will be available to purchase through a silent auction, with bids starting at $50 per window. Bidding ends at 7:15 p.m. The display features “A Military Journey” 3-D multi-window piece painted by Betsy Woodruff of the Blank Canvas Studio, 613 Hamilton St., Bellefontaine. The metal display was created by Shannon Woodruff.

The structure shows the journey of the men and women that serve in the military, showing enlistment, first farewells, boot camp, deployment and homecoming as one walks around the piece.

The auction event serves to raise awareness on mental health challenges and suicide prevention.

Proceeds benefit continued awareness, prevention and support services offered in Logan County.