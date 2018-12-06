Flu shots available on walk-in basis

Sewage Operation and Maintenance program to begin Jan. 1

To help protect the health of the public with the quickly approaching holiday season, Logan County Health District officials reported at the Wednesday afternoon board of health meeting that the agency will begin offering flu vaccines on a walk-in basis during regular business hours.

Nursing Director Kelly Reaver related that influenza cases are now being reported in Logan County, and one person was hospitalized in the final week of November.

With this start to the influenza season, she said the health district wanted to expand its offerings of the influenza vaccine beyond its normal immunization clinic hours, which are from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursdays and 2 to 6 p.m. the first Thursday of each month.

She invited the public to stop by the 310 S. Main St. office for walk-in flu shots during operating hours from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday, and ask for nurse availability, or call 651-6186. Most health insurances are accepted, and a limited number of flu vaccine is available for those without health insurance.

Logan County Health Commissioner Dr. Boyd Hoddinott said in recent years, influenza has caused more serious illness and risk of complications.

He encouraged area residents to receive the vaccine to protect themselves and those around them, including those more susceptible to serious flu illness, like babies and young children, older adults and people with certain chronic health conditions.

“Millions of people get the flu every year, hundreds of thousands of people are hospitalized, and tens of thousands of people die from flu-related consequences. An annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect against the flu.”

