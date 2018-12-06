History Center hoopla

This is the final weekend of the Logan County History Center’s annual holiday open house which includes Christmas tree displays created by various adult and children’s groups, live entertainment, family craft activities and complimentary cookies and punch. The center is located at 521 E. Columbus Ave., Bellefontaine. Entertainment in the Transportation Atrium on Saturday, Dec. 8, includes the Mad River Dulcimer Society from 1 to 2 p.m. and Home Strings Dulcimers from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday performances in the Orr Mansion include the Musical Trio from 1 to 2 p.m. and Shirley McPherson’s piano students from 2 to 3 p.m. Transportation Atrium performances include God’s Children Choir from 3 to 4 p.m. and the Bellefontaine High School Les Fons from 4 to 5 p.m. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)