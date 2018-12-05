Elf Jr. takes the Holland stage Friday, Saturday

Elves are taking over the Holland Theatre in downtown Bellefontaine this weekend, when a cast of 46 local fifth- through eighth-graders, representing every school district in Logan County, along with Calvary Christian, Kenton, Ridgemont and home school students will present Elf The Musical Jr.

Elf The Musical Jr. cast members rehearse Tuesday evening at the Holland Theatre for performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with Buddy the Elf and Jovie at the center, played by Corbin Baker and Regan Ross, respectively. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

The performances are slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Two matinee performances also will take place Thursday for area students from Benjamin Logan, Bellefontaine, Indian Lake and Riverside schools.

Co-director Kim Kellogg-Martin said this group of talented young people has been in rehearsals since October to be able to bring the comedic holiday tale to the community.

Ordinarily, the annual Windmill Productions junior performance at the Holland Theatre takes place in February. However, because of major renovation and restoration project scheduled to begin in early 2019 at the Holland, the musical was moved to December.

“When we learned the Holland received the grant that will fund the renovations, we knew we didn’t want to miss doing a junior musical because the community has strongly supported our past productions,” Kellogg-Martin said. “The holiday season gives us a perfect opportunity to showcase them.”

