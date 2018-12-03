SANDY BEACH LIGHTING

The entire lake area community was celebrated as surrounding villages and townships congregated for the third annual tree lighting event. The event was hosted by the Indian Lake Historical Society. Sweets and hot chocolate were provided by The Donut Shop. The Indian Lake middle school choir performed. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | NATE SMITH)

ALSO PICTURED IN MONDAY'S EXAMINER: Santa Claus made waves Sunday following the lighting of the Christmas tree atop the Sandy Beach Bridge in Russells Point.