HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS

DeGraff parade is Wednesday

Hometown holiday Christmas festivities in the village of DeGraff are Wednesday, Dec. 5, featuring a ceremonial Christmas tree lighting and a visit from Santa Claus at the fire house, 117 S. Main St.

Santa parades into downtown, and free horsedrawn wagon rides begin at 6 p.m. and continue through 8 p.m.

Complimentary hot dogs and hot chocolate will also be provided by the DeGraff Country Fair Commitee at Orphan Annie’s.

Breakfast with Santa planned for Dec. 8

The Nu Beta Chapter of Sigma Phi Gamma international sorority hosts a Breakfast with Santa from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the First United Methodist Church, 201 N. Main St., Bellefontaine.

Purchase tickets at the door, for a suggested price of $7 for adults and $5 for children. All children must be accompanied by an adult. A full, hot breakfast will be served, and pictures with Santa and other activities will be offered.

Proceeds benefit Logan County food pantries.

For more information, contact Cindy Titus, 935- 8039, or Mary Ransbottom, 935-1236.

Sandy Beach Bridge lighting ceremony scheduled

EXAMINER FILE PHOTO

The Indian Lake Area Historical Society kicks off the Christmas season with a lighting of the Sandy Beach bridge in Russells Point at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2. Handicap parking is available behind Dollar General store, 147 E. Main St.