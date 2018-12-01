The annual Hometown Christmas Parade marched through downtown Bellefontaine on Friday night before an appreciative crowd of onlookers. Santa Claus brings up the rear of the parade. He posed later for photos at the Photo Booth.

Also pictured in Saturday's Examiner: Benjamin Logan High School marching band was one of the marching units. and characters Olaf and Elsa from the movie Frozen wave from a float entered by Honda Transmission Mfg. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | NATE SMITH)