Musical gifts for generations

Home Strings Dulcimer Club members, from the left, Ava Cole, Alexis Lambert and Keira Lambert play the mountain dulcimer during a rehearsal Wednesday, while Katelyn Cole, standing behind them, plays the hammered dulcimer. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MANDY LOEHR)

The gentle melodies of a number of familiar Christmas tunes resonated Wednesday morning throughout the hallways of the First United Methodist Church in Bellefontaine as students from a unique musical group rehearsed for a slate of upcoming holiday performances.

The Home String Dulcimer Club, made up of youths ages 7-17 from locations around Logan County and also Champaign County, meet weekly throughout the year to rehearse at the church.

The group — one of the few youth dulcimer groups that exists in the country — formed about five years ago. Their director Leanna George and fellow instructor Judy Gattis from the Mad River Valley Dulcimer Society and Peaceful Strings Dulcimers first offered a six-week introductory course to the area home-school pupils.

After the introduction to the mountain dulcimer, also known as the lap dulcimer, the club members wanted to continue honing their skills on the instrument, likely the oldest stringed instrument in the U.S., and to learn more about the style of folk music that originated in regions of Virginia, the Carolinas, Kentucky and Tennessee.

So in the years that have followed, the Mad River Valley Dulcimer Society and Peaceful Strings have sponsored the club, providing the instruction free of charge with the goal of reaching new generations of pupils.

“We want to do all that we can to keep the music going,” Mrs. George said during the rehearsal this week.

