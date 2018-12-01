Toy drive collection benefits Nationwide Children’s Hospital

The Ohio Virtual Academy’s Agricultural Society is conducting a statewide toy drive to benefit children staying at Nationwide Children’s Hospital during Christmas time, with drop boxes available in locations around Logan County through Friday, Dec. 14.

Logan County resident Tyler Slaven, a is the president of the OHVA’s Agricultural Society and is helping to spearhead the toy drive. The toys will be delivered to the hospital Dec. 16, he said.

Last year, more than 3,000 toys were donated. The goal this year is to double the donations to 6,000 toys.

The group is accepting any non-violent, new toys that do not need to be wrapped for all ages of children and teens.

Suggestions for “hospital boredom busters” include: infants — rattles, teethers, stacking cups, plastic links, crib mirrors, musical or light-up toys; preschool — crayons and coloring books, Play-Doh, puzzles, bubbles, books, board games, dolls; school age — books, games, playing cards, LEGO sets, bead sets, craft sets, ink kits, paint supplies; teens — drawing supplies, latch hook, model kits, word searches, nail polish.

Logan County drop sites include the following:

• Bellefontaine — Lane Lube Express, 223 N. Main St.; Education Station, 136 S. Main St.; Marketplace Bistro, 130 S. Main St., Suite 111; Dorcey’s Flowers, 125 W. Columbus Ave.; Union Station, 613 Hamilton St.; Big Lots, 1760 S. Main St.

• West Liberty — Dorcey’s Flowers, 108 N. Detroit St.

• DeGraff — Steve’s Market, 300 Cretcher Ave.; Gangster’s Ristorante, 124 S. Main St.

• Zanesfield — Marmon Valley Farm, 7754 State Route 292.

The OHVA Agricultural Society also is hosting Santa Days events from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Koenig Equipment in Botkins, and 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at the Big R in Lima, with monetary and toy donations accepted for the drive. Refreshments will be served, with chances to win gift cards and free pictures with Santa.