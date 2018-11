Pat Culp with Vital Signs & Advertising LLC guides the restored Tangers Furniture sign onto an I-beam jutting from the front of the 214 W. Columbus Ave., Bellefontaine, store. The 1950s-era sign was lowered in August for refurbishing. Its marque lighting, which features 128 light bulbs on each side, now functions. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)