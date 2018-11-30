Laker Zone program recognized by state

Indian Lake Elementary School students and staff have earned a prestigious award for being “in the Zone.”

Indian Lake Elementary School third-grade teacher Pam Scarpella presents details Thursday on the Laker Zone during the Ohio Department of Education Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports Showcase. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)

Representatives from the Ohio Department of Education presented the ILES PBIS Team a State Bronze Award for PBIS Success for the Laker Zone Thursday during the Ohio Department of Education PBIS Showcase in Columbus. A previous Examiner story detailed the school’s upcoming receipt of this award.

Fifteen years ago, Lakeview Elementary educator Tod Scarpella implemented the Laker Zone after attending a poverty conference centered around building a positive school culture. The Laker Zone continued as Lakeview and Huntsville Schools combined to form Indian Lake Elementary and after Mr. Scarpella retired.

In 2016, Indian Lake Schools received Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports grants from the state for each building.

Third grade teacher Pam Scarpella, Tod’s wife and the facilitator of the ILES PBIS Team, explains they used the grant to reintroduce, reshape and reinforce the Laker Zone code of conduct to extend past the classrooms to the hallways, the cafeteria, the playground, the buses and beyond.

Scarpella said educators were excited for the reboot.

“The Laker Zone is easy for teachers to customize in their own classrooms, depending on the grade level and the students.

You especially want to reinforce any good behaviors you see in kids who normally struggle in that area.”

Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!