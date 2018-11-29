More than a hobby

A woman’s 30-year hobby that expanded by leaps and bounds has come to an end.

Barbara Burroughs started saving rubber bands wrapped around her delivered Bellefontaine Examiner 30 years ago after she and her husband, Clarence, moved from Lima to be nearer to their daughter, Nancy (Wayne) Steinberger, 1151 N. Couty Road 5, Bellefontaine, and their son, David (Teresa) Burroughs of Wapakoneta.

Barbara Burroughs holds the ball she made from rubberbands that came with the delivery of the Examiner. (PHOTO | NANCY STEINBERGER)

Mrs. Burroughs, 79, now lives with her daughter and son-in-law following the September 2017 death of her husband of 60 years. Her daughter noted her mother was ever so faithful saving the rubberbands and wrapping them into a ball which now weighs 2.6 pounds and has a circumference of 17 inches.“It was just something she enjoyed doing.”

However, because of some health issues which have cropped up, Mrs. Burroughs has not been thinking about the hobby as much, and she expressed a desire to give the ball to the Examiner, which she did Wednesday afternoon.

The bands primarily are light beige in color, but interspersed in the orb are some heavier blue and orange bands, and an occasional spot of yellow can be seen.

Mrs. Burroughs and her husband, natives of North Lewisburg, married after Mr. Burroughs chose not to re-enlist in the Marines when it was clear Mrs. Burroughs did not want to leave Ohio, her daughter related.

Mr. Burroughs retired from the Lima Fire Department and Mrs. Burroughs retired from Home Accents in Lima, where she developed an interest in collecting stamps because of the company’s global presence.

Her family includes four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.