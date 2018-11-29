Book bounty is a benefit to jail, JDC

Stacks of books have been piling up recently on Logan County Prosecutor Eric Stewart’s conference room table.

Jana Boysel and Christina Joseph sort through donated books in the Logan County Prosecutor’s conference room. They were looking for titles appropriate for the Logan County Juvenile Detention Center’s library. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

However, the piles do not include volumes from the Ohio Revised Code nor Black’s Law Dictionary nor other legal reference books.

Instead, the 10-seat table has become a temporary repository for Tom Clancy spy thrillers, Artemis Fowl science fiction novels, Schindler’s List, Charlie Brown comics and a variety of magazines, all of which were collected to bolster libraries at the Logan County Jail and the Logan County Juvenile Detention Center.

It will be a welcomed early Christmas gift for the inmates, many of whom can’t get enough reading material.

“It gives them something to do,” said Corrections Officer Christina Joseph. “It takes them out of their current situation.

“Some will read five books a day and even ask others to check books out when they hit the daily limit; that’s how much they want to read.”

Joseph said the JDC limits television time to less than two hours a day so reading becomes one of the go-to pastimes.

Jana Boysel, who teaches at the JDC, concurred and noted it is a positive activity for the children.

“They’re reading all the time they’re in here, where when they’re on the outside they don’t read as much if at all,” she said.

Logan County Sheriff’s Lt. Greg Fitzpatrick, who oversees both JDC and the jail, said it is a similar story at the jail.

This trove of books will help replenish the facilities’ resources and the donations are greatly appreciated, he said.

“When I hired in with the sheriff’s office in the early 1990s, we had magazines from the 1960s. It was pathetic,” Fitzpatrick said.

Over the years since, there has been an effort to seek donations from libraries and the staff has pooled money at times to buy books. Great strides have been made, he said, and this latest book drive will mean the sheriff’s office can use its financial resources on other needs.

Stewart’s office spearheaded the collection effort which got underway in August after a conversation at the 2018 Logan County Fair with JDC teacher Don Epps.

Prosecutor staff and area law enforcement began asking friends about clearing their personal bookshelves of paperback books for all ages.

