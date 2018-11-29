Indian Lake waters remain healthy, testing shows

Indian Lake waters remain in good health, according to bacterial test results published this week by the Indian Lake Watershed Project.

Recent measurements taken of microcysin levels revealed only trace amounts of the harmful algae bloom-causing bacteria that have prompted water advisories in other public waters, including at Grand Lake St. Marys in Celina.

Measurements taken Oct. 9 at Old Field Beach showed .382 parts per million of microcysin.

Parts per million is a scientific measurement used to gauge the mass of a chemical or contaminate per unit volume of water. It is equivalent to milligrams per liter.

Similar measurements also taken Oct. 9 at Fox Island Beach and at the Indian Lake campground measured .206 and .272 milligrams of microcysin per liter, respectively.

According to a chart circulated by the Indian Lake Watershed Project, bacteria levels that low mean that, as a technical matter, Indian Lake water is safe to drink by healthy adults.

A public health advisory is not triggered in a body of water until bacteria levels reach 6.0 milligrams per liter, said Abbi Hastings, ILWP executive director.

This year, water quality testing has been conducted since July 10, and at no point have microcysin levels spiked above even one full milligram per liter of water measured.

The government does not mandate regular tasting of lake waters, but ILWP performs regular testing throughout the early summer and into the fall as part of its regular maintenance and oversight of the lake.

“Indian Lake Watershed Project does this testing to make sure we’re doing the absolute best job we can for our lake,” Hastings said. “It’s not something we have to do, but it’s important to know how we’re doing in keeping the lake as healthy as possible.”

