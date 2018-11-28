New building dedicated

West Liberty-Salem hosts ribbon cutting, open house

A state-of-the-art high school science wing opened in early 2016 as part of the overhaul of the West Liberty-Salem campus. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTOS | NATE SMITH)

A renovated K-12 school building was formally dedicated Tuesday on the West Liberty-Salem schools campus with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and public open house.

Construction began in the spring of 2015 on the $30 million project, and continued apace throughout two full school years, and seasonal challenges posed by the winter months, and wetter-than-normal summer weather.

About $10 million of the $30 million initiative was raised in the form of a bond levy passed by voters in August, 2013.

That bond levy was approved in the form of a mixed 27-year property tax, and a 25-year income tax to cover the local share of the project.

Extensive collaboration with private citizens and local businesses was recognized for getting the project off the ground, as Superintendent Kraig Hissong thanked the community for its support of and input on the project from beginning to end.

“Without the community’s input and support, we would not have the results or the building that we have today,” he told a crowd of about three dozen people gathered Tuesday, including engineers, school district staff and community stakeholders.

New elementary classrooms added some 23,000-square feet of learning space for younger pupils, and a new high school science wing provides a more collaborative learning environment for students.

