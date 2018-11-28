FIRST IN AWHILE

Logan County Common Pleas Court Judge William T. Goslee reads one of six charges at the start of Dennis R. Belk’s criminal trial on Tuesday. It is the first trial conducted in the renovated courtroom. The courtroom was last used more than 61⁄2 years ago prior to a June 29, 2012, derecho wind storm which damaged the courthouse tower and led to years of repair and renovation. Belk, 70, of Marion, is facing trial on six counts of gross sexual imposition involving two victims from incidents in 2008 and 2011. Judge Goslee was back on the bench after a few days off following foot surgery. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)