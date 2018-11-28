Treasurer presents property tax reduction proposal

Riverside Local Schools Treasurer Ronnie Fitchpatrick presented at the Tuesday evening board of education a proposal that he has been researching for the past 11⁄2 years that will provide for both future building needs and also drop taxpayers’ property tax rates in the upcoming years after the district’s bond issue comes off the books.

Fitchpatrick reported that Riverside’s current bond issue for the school building will be fully funded by the end of 2019. The district has been able to wrap up the bond issue a few years early through previous refinancing of this loan.

In light of these upcoming changes, the treasurer has prepared a five-year plan that involves shifting 2.5 mills of inside millage that currently is being utilized by the district’s general fund over to the permanent improvement fund. He also is proposing that the district would not renew its current permanent improvement levy, which would expire at the end of 2021.

