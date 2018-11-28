Utility broker continues to find lower rates

Bellefontaine’s participation with Affordable Gas and Electric continues to reap benefits for city residents.

EXAMINER FILE PHOTO

Mayor Ben Stahler announced at Tuesday’s Bellefontaine City Council meeting that the utility brokerage firm was able to negotiate new natural gas rates of 37.1 cents per 100 cubic feet for city gas customers and those rates from Constellation will start May 1 and continue through April 30, 2021.

The current rate is 42.3 cents per CCF. Stahler just a few months ago announced new electric rates of 4.88 cents per kilowatt hour through Dynegy which becomes effective in April 2020. The current rate is slightly more than 5.29 cents per kWh.

Voters in Bellefontaine and area villages approved ballot issues that allowed the entities to contract with AGE as a broker. The combined customer base opens the door to better rates.

Signing up is free and customers can opt out without penalty.

To sign up for electric, call Dynegy at (888) 682-2170.

Constellation can be reached at (844) 268-4807 to sign up for natural gas.

