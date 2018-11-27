Commercial projects on city’s near horizon

Several pending retail/commercial development projects could add up to $3.5 million in added property value to local tax rolls.

Taco Bell, 1500 S. Main St., pictured above, and Magic Tunnel car wash, 1601 S. Main St., pictured below, are two commercial projects closest to completion in Bellefontaine. Projects for a Casey’s General Store gas station and a Dollar Tree have yet to get under way. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | JOEL E. MAST)

Taco Bell, 1500 S. Main St., and Magic Tunnel, 1601 S. Main, are the furthest along the known developments. But developers for a Dollar General in the 300 block of north Main Street and a Casey’s General Store at Main Street and Lake Avenue are expected to soon start projects.

Zoning permit information for Taco Bell lists a building cost of $397,460. The property sold for $300,000.

Magic Tunnel has a construction cost of $500,000 and the lot sold for $335,000.

Dollar General has stated its construction will come in at $700,000, but developers have yet to secure the property or pay for the permit.

Casey’s, with its 4,500-squarefoot store, six filling stations and a fuel farm will cost $1.3 million.

Developers have filed the permit and are waiting to finalize the property purchase.

