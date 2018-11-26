Record-setting Lights of Love

Volunteers set up the annual Lights of Love Memory Trees display Sunday at the Carnegie Building, 140 N. Main St., Bellefontaine, with a record-setting number of tags on the trees — 880 — this year that are named in memory of area residents. “There’s a lot of love and a lot of memories on these trees,” organizer Melody Couchman said this morning. “I know a number of people who are named on the tags; it’s such a special fundraiser.” The display that benefits the Logan County Cancer Society so far has generated approximately $10,000, with additional memory tags still for sale for $10 each by contacting Couchman at Wren’s Florist, 593-5015. The trees will be on display through Christmas. (PHOTO | MELODY COUCHMAN)