County History Center prepped for holiday open house

Logan County History Center, 521 E. Columbus Ave., conducts its annual Christmas open house on consecutive weekends from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 1 and 2, and Dec. 8 and 9, featuring festive holiday lights, Christmas tree displays, live entertainment and free family craft activities.

Logan County History Center, 521 E. Columbus Ave. (FILE PHOTO)

Attendees will also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite Christmas tree presentation, decorated by both adult and children’s groups.

Rooms throughout the Orr Mansion also have been decorated and will be open for viewing.

