CHRISTMAS IN WEST LIBERTY

Santa Claus arrived Friday night in the village of West Liberty in style via the annual parade through downtown as part of the annual Christmas in the village festivities which continue today with business open houses. Andy Detwiler served as grand marshal for the parade. The West Liberty native is a 1988 graduate of West Liberty-Salem High School and is affiliated with Detwiler Farms. The results of a Christmas tree silent auction in the village offices were announced ahead of the parade. The silent auction made $925 benefiting the West Liberty Historical Society for the restoration of the town hall opera house. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)