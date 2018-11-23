Tickets on sale for 50 Years of Indian Lake concert

The 50th Anniversary of Indian Lake High School is celebrated with a special concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, in the high school auditorium, 6210 State Route 235, Lewistown.

ILHS grad Even Stevens and his Nashville Hitmakers counterpart, Mike Loudermilk, and the acoustic band SNL with Steve and Lynette Smalley open for

The Cowsills who headline the commemorative concert, presented by the Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce.

Indian Lake High School Vocal Jazz Ensemble is also scheduled to perform.

Tickets start at $25. A $50 ticket is also available and includes a “meet-and-greet” with The Cowsills band.

