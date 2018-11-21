Law enforcement agencies ramp up patrols for the holiday weekend

Local law enforcement agencies ramp up enforcement today, specifically targeting against impaired driving on one of the busiest drinking nights of the year.

Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed an increased patrol presence tonight, and through Thanksgiving Day for both traffic enforcement, and the potential for increased call volume, Chief Deputy Chris Prickett said.

“Historically, holidays have a higher rate of impaired driving-related incidents. If you think someone has had too much to drink please intervene and do not let them drive.

You may just save their life or the life of someone else,” he said.

Troopers from the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be conducting extra patrol on area roadways this weekend and throughout the holiday season as part of its impaired driving and seat belt enforcement campaigns.

There have been 12 fatal crashes in Logan County already this year, surpassing last year’s total of nine.

Since 2015, approximately 30 crashes have been reported in which unbelted vehicle occupants led to fatal or incapacitating injuries, according to highway patrol statistics.

So far in 2018, troopers have logged 36 drunk driving arrests in Logan County, and 103 in Union County, data shows.