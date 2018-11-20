City school board handles personnel items

BHS marching band headed to Philadelphia

Bellefontaine High School marching band members perform during September at the Logan County Bicentennial Parade in downtown Bellefontaine. The band is traveling to Philadelphia this week for their performance Thursday in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Bellefontaine City Schools Board of Education members made quick work of a light agenda during their Monday evening meeting, approving several personnel items and also receiving student activity report updates.

The board accepted the retirement resignation of Wonda Ball, food service, effective Jan. 11. She has worked for the district for 111⁄2 years, Superintendent Brad Hall said.

The resignation of Treva Snyder, middle school multihandicap aide, also was accepted, effective Nov. 26. A oneyear contract was extended to Julie Whitehead, high school cook, effective Nov. 12.

The board approved an indoor track program to be led by Benjamin Davis, with no extra stipend. Throughout the winter months, schools across the state are involved in indoor track programs, which must receive board approval for official recognition and to have liability coverage for coaches.

During the student liaison report, Board Vice President Tim O’Rielley said the Bellefontaine High School marching band this week is heading to Philadelphia for their performance Thursday in the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This marching band tradition has been in place since 1994 of performing at the Philadelphia parade every four years, as previously reported in the Examiner.

