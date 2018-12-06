Annual Winter Warm Up returns this Saturday, Dec. 8

The 15th annual Winter Warm Up is slated for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at First Friends Church, 808 W. Columbus Ave.

The event organized by the host church and Harper Community Church offers free clothing, household items and a warm meal.

Door prizes will be offered.

Transportation to and from the event is available.

Make arrangements by 9 p.m. Dec. 7 by calling Kandy, 539-6371; Marion, 468-2585; or Gina, 441-2163.

The event is made possible by neighbors and area churches, and is a mission project of Harper Community Church, with donations and other items collected throughout the year.