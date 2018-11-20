Roof repair fault remains unresolved

Lake Elementary School likely won’t begin now until spring, school board members were told Monday in a regular meeting.

In an update to the board, Superintendent Rob Underwood said an early onset of wet, winter weather has delayed work to repair a section of flashing and roof above a primary entrance hallway near the gym until the springtime.

Project plans had from the beginning called for the repairs to continue into the warm months of 2019, but Underwood said during an October regular meeting that at least some of the initial work could begin before the end of the calendar year.

It’s going to cost $247,261 for the district to repair the leak, which has lasted since about the opening of the elementary school in 2009.

Administrators and the school board maintain the leak is the result of faulty installation.

The school has contracted with Buckeye Construction and Restoration of Galena to fix the leak.

Mays Consulting firm previously filed a report to the board that indicated the leaking roof was indeed the result of a flawed design or faulty installation, according to an update at an October meeting. That consulting firm has also designed project plans for the repairs.

Read complete BOE NEWS in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!