Collective bargaining agreement accepted

A number of personnel matters were handled Monday in a regular meeting of the Benjamin Logan Board of Education.

Penny Baker was approved for a custodial position, and Rhonda Cook was accepted for a 3.5 hour per-day contract for a cook position. Those contracts are effective retroactive to Nov. 12 and Nov. 1, respectively.

A collective bargaining agreement between the district and the custodial and maintenance staff was accepted for a term through July 1, 2018. The agreement implements a head custodian position, in a restructuring of the former maintenance custodian position.

A change of assignment agreement was approved for Billie Jo O’Brien to transition from an education aide to secretary, effective Nov. 12.

Substitute cafeteria worker agreements were accepted for Rhonda Brogan, Michele Jones, Anna McCall, Billie Preston, Roxanne Fischer and Breanna Fay.

Supplemental contracts were approved for: Marice Furlong, middle school basketball cheearleading; Katelyn Ackley, junior varsity basketball cheerleading; Kris Korns, middle school wrestling; and Tony Grant, assistant high school wrestling.

A leave of absence was approved for middle school educator Samantha Lee effective Nov. 26 through the end of the school year.

Read complete BOE NEWS in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!