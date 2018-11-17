Fundraiser benefits opera house renovation efforts

Silent auction continues through Nov. 23

Nine donated Christmas trees are available for silent auction in the West Liberty village offices through Friday as part of a fundraiser to benefit restoration efforts in the opera house. (PHOTO | VILLAGE OF WEST LIBERTY)

Decorate for Christmas and help fund the restoration of the town hall opera house in West Liberty by participating in a silent auction that continues through next week, village officials relate.

A total of nine miniature Christmas trees have already been decorated and are ready to be taken home and placed by the highest bidder of the auction, which continues through 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, ahead of the Christmas parade and festivities downtown, village clerk Cindee Boyd said.

Trees were donated by the West Liberty Business Association, and proceeds benefit Phase III restoration efforts in the opera house above the renovated town hall building. Various businesses and residents have teamed up to decorate the trees.

This is the second year for the Christmas tree fundraiser.

Last year’s auction of 10 trees raised a little over $1,000, and winning bids ranged between $60 and $240.

