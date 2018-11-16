Once in a lifetime

Logan County Courthouse renovation spotlighted

Visitors pose for photograph behind the main courtroom’s bench during an open house of the Logan County Courthouse on Thursday. The courthouse will be open for business on Monday. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | JOEL E. MAST)

Nahla Payne came into the ground floor entrance of the Logan County Courthouse during Thursday’s open house and spotted her buddy Deputy Jeff Anspach.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life for this,” the bright-eyed cherub of a child said tongue in cheek.

“Hey Greg,” Anspach said to Lt. Greg Fitzpatrick standing across the haul, “Did you hear this?”

By his laugh, it was obvious Fitzpatrick had.

“Well, how old are you?” Anspach asked, and Nahla replied, “Eight.”

“I guess then you pretty much have been,” the deputy said before Nahla and her mother, Angel Payne, joined hundreds of visitors inside the renovated courthouse.

About 40 minutes later, Nahla gave her review, “It’s nice. It’s beautiful.”

She hopes to return when the open house is finalized most likely in the spring with her dad because she sure he’ll go up with her into the tower.

A Midstate Contractors Inc. worker, right, discusses the interconnecting steel structure that supports the tower.

Visitors were limited to just the base as ice had formed on the bell section making it hazardous to climb higher.

Logan County Commissioners Dustin Wickersham, John Bayliss and Joe Antram indicated during the rededication ceremony Thursday in the Holland Theatre the county would plan another open house.

The theater was nearly filled during the hour-long ceremony, but it was the tour that drew even more.

Once inside, visitors were free to walk about the courthouse. Many stood in line to sign waivers and then travel up a spiral staircase into the tower and roof trusses.

Tony Marotti was impressed with what he saw.

“I’ve been wondering why it took them so long,” he said. “Now, I know. It’s a lot brighter in here ... more welcoming ... more professional.”

