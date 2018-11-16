Camp Willson hosts Radiant Lights walk/run

YMCA Camp Willson hosts a Radiant Lights Walk/Run 5K to welcome winter from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.

CAMP WILSON'S LAKE MAC-O-CHEE

Runners and walkers will traverse around Lake Mac-O-Chee and through the trails and woods at the 2732 County Road 11 property.

The cost is $10 for children 12 and under and $20 for adults, which includes a long sleeve T-shirt, festive light-up necklace and meal of soup and cornbread provided by Camp Willson Catering. Register by Nov. 30 to guarantee T- shirt size at http://ymcacolumbus.org.s108415.gridserver.com/willson/u pcomingevents.

Holiday refreshments will be located in the dining hall after the 5K.

Proceeds benefit new camp programs, including the start up of a LiveStrong program for cancer survivors. This event is a culmination of the recreational facility’s 100th anniversary celebration this year, with camp gear available for purchase.