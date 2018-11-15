Courthouse soon open for business

June 29, 2012, was a typical day inside the Logan County Courthouse.

It was an early summer Friday with light activity which was winding down to the normal 4:30 p.m. closing.

But outside forecasted high winds kept increasing so much so that courthouse employees inside began to worry shortly before 4 p.m.

“It was strange,” said Logan County Common Pleas Court Administrator Debra Weiskittle. “I remember talking with others in the Clerk of Courts Office and we all decided we should go to the basement. It was a feeling something wasn’t right.”

Their premonitions were spot on and the upper floors were cleared as a derecho’s straight line winds of more than 80 mph hit Bellefontaine.

Buildings throughout the area were damaged and the courthouse’s tower reaching a height of 142 feet was nearly toppled.

A hole in the side of the Logan County Courthouse was visible June 29, 2012, after high winds ripped iron plate from the tower. (PHOTOS | EXAMINER FILE)

Once the winds passed, the employees walked out to survey the damage. They had no idea it would be more than six years before they would return to and conduct daily business from the building which was opened in 1872.

There was apparent damage to the tower. Plate iron sheeting had been ripped from one section on the tower’s south side, but it wasn’t until the structure was inspected that the Logan County Commissioners learned the tower had shifted on its base near the roof line.

The courthouse was closed and vacated, setting off a protracted project to first provide a temporary home for the courts, repair the damage and then fully renovate the courthouse.

