Overnight ice event disrupts day

The season’s first winter weather event of the season arrived in the form of a thick coating of ice that fell overnight and throughout the morning today, closing area schools and delaying trash pickup within the Bellefontaine city limits.

Icicles hang from a fence post on Madriver Street near Auburn Avenue today. Winter weather closed all area schools, and also pushed back track pickup one day within the city limits. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Every area school was officially closed by 9 a.m. as street crews worked to treat roads for a sleet and ice event that began sometime around 2 a.m., the Logan County Engineer’s Office reported.

The winter weather also delayed trash pickup in Bellefontaine by a day.

Despite the icy conditions, the morning commute around Logan County was going smoothly, Logan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Prickett said.

“I’ve been pleasantly surprised that we’ve only had one slideoff so far this morning,” he said. “People are using caution and taking their time getting where they need to go.” County highway crews were treating roads by 5 a.m., applying a stone-salt compound that makes for better traction than salt alone, they said. Plows were out, too, as the the rough ice accumulation was not packed down especially tight and could be pushed off.

